SBU detained a priest of the UOC MP who was preparing an attack on the echelons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv region

SBU exposed a priest of the UOC MP, who was an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU) and was preparing an attack on the echelons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The special service detained two agents of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, who were preparing to attack echelons of the Armed Forces, which transport personnel, equipment and ammunition to the front line.

The main figure is a citizen of Russia, the abbot of one of the Kharkiv UOC MP churches, recruited by Russia even before the full-scale war.

After the invasion, a staff member of the GRU came to him and instructed him to collect information about the schedules and routes of the movement of echelons of the Armed Forces in the territory of the Kharkiv region.

In order to obtain intelligence, the priest involved an acquaintance of his, an employee of the local branch of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, who gave him access to official documents about the departure and arrival times and unloading locations of Defense Forces trains.

The clergyman had to send the recorded footage to his curator through an anonymous chat in the messenger. For the conspiracy, they used encryption symbols, for example, they started correspondence only after stipulated smileys at a predetermined time.

In the case of receiving a "detailed report", the Russians planned to fire at the echelons.

Investigators informed the cleric and his accomplice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal dissemination of information about the movement of the Defense Forces). The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison. The suspects are already in custody.