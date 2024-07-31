Zelensky signed the law on the restructuring of the external state debt. The main points

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11396, which allows the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend payments on external state debt during debt restructuring until October 1, 2024, if necessary.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

The document was adopted by the parliament immediately in two readings on July 18, prior to the agreement with the Committee of Eurobond owners of Ukraine. This law is a technical solution that was needed for Ukraine to pause payments even without a restructuring agreement.

Now the agreement is already in place, and it will allow Ukraine to save more than $30 billion on servicing the external public debt.

The deadline for coupon payments for one of the issues of government Eurobonds maturing in 2026 was August 10. If by that time Ukraine had failed to reach an official agreement on restructuring, the government would have used draft law No. 11396.

Also, this law provides that the Cabinet of Ministers will be able to include the state-guaranteed debt of the former “Ukravtodor” ($700 million and interest) in the state debt and restructure it.