In Ukraine, a dashboard of analytical data with statistics of investigations in the field of business was launched

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched a beta test of the public dashboard of the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations (URPI).

The dashboard visualized statistics from the URPI on criminal cases for the past 6 months, which concern entrepreneurs and investors. There is also information on all criminal offenses in the economic sphere over the past 5 years.

The Ministry of Statistics notes that earlier in Ukraine there was no tool that would help analyze the real state of affairs in the investigation of criminal offenses against business — the information was closed.

However, now everyone will be able to view how many business cases have been initiated, filter them by specific article, period or by the authorities investigating them.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

This will ensure transparency and sufficient analytics of data on criminal cases that relate to business. And it will also allow to more quickly identify problems, for example, abuse of law enforcement officers, identify anomalies and make appropriate decisions.

It will help journalists and the public to monitor and conduct their own investigations, and businesses to feel more protected.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office emphasizes that the launch of the dashboard is only the first step towards digitizing the work of law enforcement agencies. The functionality of the dashboard will be expanded, in the near future, the number of open data sets for analysis will be added.