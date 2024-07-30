MFA: Kyiv is ready to join consultations in the EU due to the termination of “Lukoil” oil transit

Kyiv is ready to participate in consultations with the EU regarding the situation surrounding the transit of Russian “Lukoil” oil, if Brussels wants it.

This was said by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Heorhii Tykhyi, at a briefing in Kyiv.

"We confirm our readiness to join the consultations within the framework of the early warning mechanism in accordance with the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, if the European Commission makes such a decision on the application of this annex," said Tykhyi.

Also, according to him, Ukraine is in contact with the Slovak side, which previously submitted its proposals for solving the transit situation.

"The process is ongoing, and Ukraine is in close contact with the European Commission on this topic in order to resolve all issues raised by partners. We are studying the proposals," he said.