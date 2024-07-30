MFA: Kyiv is ready to join consultations in the EU due to the termination of “Lukoil” oil transit

Kyiv is ready to participate in consultations with the EU regarding the situation surrounding the transit of Russian “Lukoil” oil, if Brussels wants it.
This was said by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Heorhii Tykhyi, at a briefing in Kyiv.
"We confirm our readiness to join the consultations within the framework of the early warning mechanism in accordance with the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, if the European Commission makes such a decision on the application of this annex," said Tykhyi.
Also, according to him, Ukraine is in contact with the Slovak side, which previously submitted its proposals for solving the transit situation.
"The process is ongoing, and Ukraine is in close contact with the European Commission on this topic in order to resolve all issues raised by partners. We are studying the proposals," he said.
- "Lukoil" has stopped supplying oil to Hungary and Slovakia due to Kyivʼs sanctions against the company, which effectively prohibit it from using the territory of Ukraine for transit. Although both countries are exempt from the application of EU sanctions on the transportation of oil from the Russian Federation, the new Ukrainian sanctions nullified their immunity from restrictions.
- Because of this, the countries even initiated the consultation procedure of the arbitration court with the European Commission. However, their attempt failed — the European Commission rejected the request to force Kyiv to allow the transit of oil from the Russian Federation.