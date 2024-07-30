Media: Hungary simplified entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians after Orbanʼs visit to Moscow

Hungary simplified entry for citizens of Russia and Belarus — they were included in the "national card" program, which is issued to all those willing to work in Hungary for two years with the option of extending it.

Deutsche Welle and RND write about it.

At the European level, they do not carry out a special check of the holders of the "national card", which causes concern among the Hungarian neighbors.

Journalists note that this gives Russians and Belarusians the opportunity to move freely through the territory of the European Union, as well as to bring their families — in the spring, the Hungarian government announced that it expects the arrival of more than 65 thousand people willing to work.

This is happening against the background of the growth of Russian hybrid attacks on the territory of Europe. Thus, there is a threat that Russian spies can infiltrate the EU and that the Kremlin will specially transport Russians to Europe.

The "national card" program in Hungary was expanded on July 8, that is , after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs visit to Moscow, where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed, among other things, the war in Ukraine and its "peaceful settlement."