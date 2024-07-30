General Staff: Russia lost 1 060 soldiers and 25 tanks over the past day

Over the past day, July 28, the Russian army lost another 1 060 soldiers killed and wounded.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 25 tanks, 38 armored fighting vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, 27 operational-tactical drones, 53 vehicles and 6 special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.