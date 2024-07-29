Italy seized €41 million of assets of a Russian businessman at the request of Ukraine

The financial police of Florence confiscated €41 million worth of assets from a Russian businessman following a request for international legal assistance from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine.

The Italian news agency ANSA writes about it.

A Russian businessman is under investigation in Ukraine for corruption, money laundering, and fraud in the amount of more than $60 million with a Ukrainian company engaged in the sale of agricultural products.

The Russian, according to ANSA, reinvested part of the illegally obtained income through a trust company and received the full capital of a company that owns a luxurious estate in Florence.

In total, the companyʼs shares with a nominal value of €3 million and four real estate objects worth almost €38 million are among the seized assets.

The agency does not specify which Russian businessman it is about.