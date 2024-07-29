The Air Assault Forces announced the promotion of the commander of the 80th brigade, Ishkulov. Before that, the fighters asked to leave him in his post

Emil Ishkulov, the commander of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Galician Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be appointed to a higher position.

This was reported by the press service of the AAF command against the background of widespread publicity regarding this personnel decision.

A few hours earlier, the commanders of the airborne assault battalions and divisions of the 80th brigade recorded a video message in which they appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, and Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces Maksym Myrhorodskyi with a call to keep Ishkulov in his post.

Their appeal was published by bloggers Serhiy Sternenko and Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The fighters said that they did not understand why such commanders were "unpleasant to the top leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", and described Ishkulov as an undisputed authority and a professional military man.

The AAF command noted that the information being distributed "is accompanied by an incorrect interpretation and contains a number of inaccuracies." The press service also listed Emil Ishkulovʼs achievements and added that he will be able to apply his knowledge, skills and leadership qualities "already on the scale of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The new commander of the 80th brigade was appointed "a competent combat officer", awarded the Order of "National Hero of Ukraine" and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" of all degrees. He, as they write in the DSHV, successfully led battles as part of the 80th brigade.