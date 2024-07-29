The Ministry of Economy is launching a beta version of the “Puls” platform for business communication

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is launching a beta version of the "Puls" platform for collecting feedback from businesses. This will allow to respond more efficiently and quickly to the problems of entrepreneurs.

Now every entrepreneur will be able to rate the services provided by the state. During the beta test, 22 government bodies can be evaluated, but gradually their number will be increased.

"For example, if you have applied to the tax office, administrative service center or other authorities and are dissatisfied with the quality of services, then you can leave a review on "Puls". The application will be taken to work to correct the problem, and the entrepreneur will receive an answer to his request in the online office. In the same way, you can leave a positive feedback," explained the Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyridenko.

The feedback from the business will be digitized, and based on it, the so-called Entrepreneur Satisfaction Score will be created — that is, the Entrepreneur Satisfaction Index.

How it works

The system will consist of three components — a dashboard, an information window and a personal account.

Entrepreneurs will be able to leave feedback on the work of state bodies in the information window. To do this, you need to authorize on the platform in any convenient way — with an electronic signature, through Bank ID or "Diia.Signature".

After that, the entrepreneur will be offered to fill out two forms for evaluating public services to choose from — short and long.

The short form is needed to assess the basic criteria (conditions for opening/closing a business, absence of illegal inspections, etc.) and the assessment of the government body with which one has dealt. This data will be used to summarize the problems.

And in the long form, entrepreneurs will be able to talk more specifically about their experience and indicate which government body and official prevented their activity. This form is processed differently. It can be directed either to the Government Contact Center, where it will be processed as a citizenʼs appeal, or in difficult cases — to the Business Ombudsman Council, if the issues fall within its competences.

In your personal account, after filling out the form, you can see the status of the application — from the moment of its formation to the response of the state representative. After answering, the entrepreneur will be able to rate the entire process from 1 to 10.