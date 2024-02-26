The President informed about the launch of the new economic platform — “Made in Ukraine”

In Ukraine, the "Made in Ukraine" platform, which should become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs, has started its work.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensk during a speech at the "Made in Ukraine" forum.

"I am happy to announce today the launch of our new economic platform, and therefore a new economic policy. The ʼMade in Ukraineʼ policy. And we are starting a new page of our economic history with words of thanks," the president noted.

According to him, Ukraine is grateful to all entrepreneurs whose businesses operate in Ukraine and create jobs.

"Ukraine is grateful for every product, every service that is made in Ukraine. Ukraine is grateful to everyone who provides the economic basis for the life of our state," stated Zelensky and immediately outlined the main tasks of the new platform:

The "Made in Ukraine" should become a platform for constant direct dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs.

The authorities will try to do everything possible so that as many Ukrainian enterprises as possible can maintain and expand their work. The Cabinet of Ministers has already received instructions regarding specific steps.

Within the framework of the platform, it will be possible to agree on a completely modern moral contract between society and business, between the state and business.

On January 27, Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the establishment of the Council on Support of Entrepreneurship in Martial Law and the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine".