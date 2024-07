On the night of July 29, Ukrainian air defense destroyed one Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile and 9 out of 10 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Air targets were destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions. This involved anti-aircraft missile units and EW [electronic warfare] of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.