Nova Post office opened in Rome

"Nova Poshta" opened a branch in Rome. The company also launched new services for customers in Italy.

"Babel" was informed about this in the press service of the company.

The branch opened in the capital of Italy at Via Albalonga, 9-11. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

From Rome, clients can send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to and from Ukraine, within the country and between European countries where Nova Poshta operates.

The company announces that its own Nova Poshta courier delivery service will soon start operating in Rome and the suburbs, as it already does in Milan. With the help of local logistics companies, clients will be able to send parcels to any corner of the country.

As for the new services, starting in June, customers can receive deliveries to post offices and parcel drop-off points of the GLS partner network. Prepaid parcels weighing up to 25 kg and measuring no more than 41 x 38 x 64 cm arrive there. The storage period for parcels is 72 hours. If the client does not pick them up within three days, the parcels are forwarded to the nearest "Nova Poshta" branch.