The tradition of bell-ringing in Lviv was included in the list of elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The tradition of bell-ringing in Lviv was added to the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture.

Bells in Lviv are not only the sounds of the city, but also its soul, the Ministry of Culture noted. Melodic sounds are used for religious services, during weddings, funerals and other church ceremonies. Among the repertoire are the following melodies:

"Blagovist", which is performed every day before the service;

"Ringing" performed during the consecration of pasaks, during the celebration of Palm Sunday, during various processions, weddings, christenings;

a melody for a funeral;

an alarm melody, a warning about a natural disaster or an enemy attack.

For centuries, bell ringers have preserved in their memory the variety of bell ringing art, which is rarely recorded in written documents. Instead, knowledge is passed on to the youth from the masters. Today, the association of bell-ringers preserves and restores the tradition of bell-ringing.

The sounds of bells form a single cultural and emotional space in Lviv. It is part of the identity of the townspeople and a sentimental connection to the belfry and its bell, which awakens emotions, memories and experiences, both personal and collective.

Also, a feature of the bell-ringing tradition in Lviv is social and inter-religious harmony, because bell-ringers believe in the principle of equality and perform their duties in different denominations, forming a tolerant environment.