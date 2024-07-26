The leader of the occupied Luhansk region Pasichnyk was declared of the suspicion for the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the army

The prosecutorʼs office has reported the suspicion to the leader of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region Leonid Pasichnyk of the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

The investigation established that the leadership of the occupied territory of the Luhansk region adopted several "laws and by-laws" on the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens.

With the help of these "laws", a general mobilization of men is carried out in the captured territories, and then, as noted in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Ukrainians are forcibly and without preparation sent to the front to fight on the side of Russia against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) specified that Pasichnyk organized the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. Almost 80% of the employees of local enterprises were forcibly "drafted" into the war against Ukraine.

According to SBU, more than 70% of the "mobilized" died on the front lines in the first months of the full-scale war.

Leonid Pasichnyk was accused of violating the laws and customs of war. Earlier, he was sentenced in absentia for crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine for 12 years. He is wanted.