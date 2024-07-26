At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 20 of the 22 Shahed drones that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine

On the night of July 26, the Air Defense Forces shot down 20 Russian Shahed drones launched over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched 22 drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk (Russia). The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot them down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

The Russian Federation also hit Donetsk region with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile launched from the Rostov region.

In the Chernihiv region, Nizhin was under attack by the Russian Federation, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported. An infrastructure object and a dormitory were hit, one person was injured.

Ukrenergo reported that drones attacked energy facilities in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions. The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration wrote that the wreckage of the drone also fell on civilian infrastructure.