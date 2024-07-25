The Netherlands and Denmark will hand over 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. They will arrive this summer

The Netherlands and Denmark have begun the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The tanks have been repaired and are completing testing. This week, the last two machines are undergoing control tests, and 12 others have already been prepared for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered simultaneously by the end of summer 2024.

"Ukraine urgently needs more military support, given the heavy fighting on the battlefield. These tanks can play an important role for the Ukrainian army in defense against Russian troops. The Netherlands, together with its allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine without interruption as long as it is necessary," said the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans.