An ammunition warehouse exploded in the village of Kotelva in the Poltava region. The housing sector suffered

In the village of Kotelva (Poltava region), an ammunition depot of a local military unit exploded, causing a commercial building to burn down and destruction in the residential sector.

The explosion of the warehouse was officially reported on the Facebook page of the Kotelivska community, but the message was quickly edited and the mention of the warehouse was removed.

Local residents are outraged in the comments under the post — they accuse the authorities of inaction, demand to punish those who decided to place ammunition "in the center of the village", and are also surprised by the extremely slow communication with the population.

Officially, the explosion happened yesterday, July 23, at 20:25 in the evening. The reasons for the incident are not specified. There are no data on victims and victims. The scale of the destruction is unknown. Rescue workers, firefighters, police and military are working on the spot. The village council assures that it has opened its headquarters and approved a plan to eliminate the consequences. Local residents, whose property was damaged, are promised help.

Today, July 24, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin wrote in his Telegram channel that law enforcement officers are conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish the causes of the situation. Due to the scale of the fire, people from neighboring households were evacuated. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire. According to Pronin, there were no casualties or injuries.