”Dynamo” defeated Serbian “Partizan” with a score of 6:2

"Dynamo" Kyiv defeated the Serbian football team "Partizan" with a score of 6:2 in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The match took place at "Arena Lublin" in Lublin. The Serbian club took the lead in the 22nd minute of the match, but Dynamo turned the game around, scoring three times in six minutes.

In the 66th minute, "Partizan" scored one goal, but the white-blue team made the score a crushing defeat. Dynamo set the final score with goals by Denys Popov and debutant Oleksandr Pikhalyonka.

The return match between Partizan and Dynamo will take place on July 31. In case of victory in the confrontation, the opponent of Kyiv in the third round will be the Scottish "Rangers".