General Staff: Ukrainian military damaged a Russian railway ferry in the port “Kavkaz”

The Ukrainian military hit the Russian railway ferry “Slavyanin” in the port “Kavkaz” in the Krasnodar region of Russia and “substantially damaged” it.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians used “Slavyanin” to transport railway wagons, motor vehicles and containers for military purposes. According to the General Staff, this is the third and last railway ferry that Russia had in this region.

Alleged fire on the Russian ferry "Slavyanin", July 23, 2024.

Ferry "Slavyanin" before the strike.

On the morning of July 23, the governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that the "Slavyanin" was hit by drones — a fire broke out on the ferry. The governor wrote about the dead and injured among the crew members and port workers, but did not specify the details.