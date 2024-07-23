Ukraine is discussing with Moldova the possibility of returning evaders

The authorities of Ukraine are discussing with the authorities of Moldova the return of Ukrainian conscripts who illegally left the country (evaders) and remain in Moldova.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova Marko Shevchenko told about it on the air of Moldovan TV8.

He said that Kyiv conducts a "certain dialogue" with Chisinau regarding the return of Ukrainians of military age who fled to Moldova.

At the same time, he noted that this problem is difficult to solve, since there is no single verified statistic on the number of men of military age who entered the territory of Moldova.

According to Shevchenko, a certain number of fugitives stopped by Moldovan border guards receive asylum in Moldova, but the rest go "to an unknown destination". They are not detained, so they probably either stay on the territory of Moldova or go to other countries.