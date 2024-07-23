The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 7 out of 8 Russian Shahed drones at night. The Kh-69 missile did not reach the target

On the night of July 23, Russian troops launched 8 Shahed kamikaze drones and one Kh-69 air missile over Ukraine. All this was launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Sumy region came under attack. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 7 Shahed, and Kh-69 "due to active countermeasures" did not reach its target.

The monitoring group “monitor”, which tracks drone and missile attacks by the Russians, wrote a rather strange message about the Kh-69 missile.

"If it wasnʼt clear, the Kh-59/69/R-500 cruise missile toured Sumy and Chernihiv regions in order to return almost to the place of launch," said the message in X.

It is not known exactly what happened.

Consequences

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that at night the enemy carried out an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community. The consequences are being eliminated, but there are no reports of victims. The Regional Military Administration does not provide any details.