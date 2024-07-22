The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for another six months

On July 22, the European Union (EU) Council extended economic sanctions against the Russian Federation for its aggression against Ukraine until the end of January 2025.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded from February 2022 in response to a full-scale invasion.

The sanctions consist of restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also include: a ban on the import or transfer by sea of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of propaganda media.

"As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious violation of obligations under international law, it is appropriate to keep in force all measures introduced by the EU and take additional measures, if necessary," the EU Council stressed.