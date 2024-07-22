Four helicopters and two airplanes of Crimean businessmen were handed over to ARMA

Four Mi-2 helicopters and two An-2 aircraft were handed over to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA). They belonged to Crimean businessmen who were exposed by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for financing Russiaʼs war.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

In January 2024, the bureau declared the suspicion of war financing to nine businessmen registered on the territory of Crimea. They did business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and paid taxes to Russia.

According to the investigation, the businessmen owned helicopters and airplanes. To prevent them from being re-registered as false persons, the court arrested them.

When ARMA realizes the aircraft fleet, the money will be transferred to purchase bonds of the domestic state loan "Military Bonds".