Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 35 out of 39 attack drones at night

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 35 of 39 Shahed attack drones during the night.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 21, the Russian army launched 39 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as from Crimea.

In addition, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and Crimea, as well as two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region.

Air defense of Ukraine shot down 35 Shahed attack drones — 131/136, and thanks to radio countermeasures, guided air missiles Kh-59/69 did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Cherkasy regions.