A bus with Ukrainians got into a road accident in Poland. 5 people are in serious condition

In the early morning of July 20, a bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Poland near the border with Germany — it crashed into a road service car.

The Polish publication RMF FM writes about it.

There were 9 citizens of Ukraine in the bus, including four children aged 2, 3, 4 and 15 years. All people were hospitalized, the condition of 5 of them is assessed as serious.

The accident happened on the A2 highway, which goes from Poznań to the German city of Frankfurt, in the area of the intersection of Tozymom and Yordanovo.

The police will find out the causes of the accident. It is already known that the driver was sober.