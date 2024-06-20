In Poland, a bus with Ukrainians got into a road accident, 14 people were injured

On Thursday, June 20, a bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Poland near the city of Krasnostav. 14 people were injured.

This is reported by RMF FM.

The accident happened on national road No. 17 near Krasnostav. The bus carrying citizens of Ukraine drove into a ditch and overturned on its side.

At that time there were 58 people in the bus. 14 of them were injured, 13 were sent to the hospital. Among the injured are two children.

The police reported that it was a Polish bus traveling from Kyiv to Warsaw. The driver was sober.