General Staff: Russia lost 990 soldiers and one plane over the past day

In its daily statistics, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that over the past day, July 19, the Russian army had lost approximately 990 servicemen (killed and wounded), seven tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 22 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, one anti-aircraft vehicle, one plane, 34 drones of various types, 59 units of motor vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

As for the plane, it is a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft that was shot down by fighters of the 110th mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko in the Donetsk region. The estimated cost of the Su-25 “Grach” is $11 million.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.