During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 13 aerial targets

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 12 Shahed attack drones and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of an unspecified type during the night.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 20, the Russian military struck with three “Iskander-M” land-based ballistic missiles, one “Iskander-K” cruise missile, six Shahed-type strike UAVs and one unspecified UAV.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Russians attacked Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions. The units of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force repelled the air attack.

There is a hit in the Poltavsky district (Poltava region). Civil infrastructure was damaged in the Myrhorodsky district, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.