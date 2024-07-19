Law enforcement officers handed suspicions to 30 employees for embezzling 138 million hryvnias from the army

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale special operation to expose the organizers and participants of embezzlement schemes of 138 million hryvnias allocated from the budget for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 30 employees were suspected.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.

The employees of apartment management units, as well as representatives of commercial structures in almost all regions of Ukraine, were involved.

Among all the suspects, 15 were part of organized criminal groups. In particular, three heads of housing and exploitation departments (HED) in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region, seven heads of housing and exploitation departments in Kropyvnytskyi, Chernihiv, Lviv, Subcarpathian, Zhytomyr region, Volyn and Luhansk regions.

The officials are charged with embezzlement and misappropriation of money during purchases at inflated prices of fuel wood, electricity, natural gas, furniture, construction work for the army, as well as abuse of official position, negligent attitude to military service, creation, management and participation in a criminal organization.

One of the persons involved, the head of the regional HED apartment and operation division, is suspected of illegally buying commercial property, land plots, and other things for 11.7 million hryvnias and issuing it to a trusted person.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 70 searches. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police of Ukraine, the Department of Strategic Investigations, the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) are working on the case.