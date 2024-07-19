The State Inspection of Energy Supervision found numerous violations during the inspection of the fair distribution of light

During inspections of regional energy companies, the State Inspection of Energy Supervision of Ukraine found numerous violations in the fair distribution of (SIESU) electricity in the regions and compliance with hourly shutdown schedules.

This is reported on the website of the State Inspection of Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

The inspection first conducted inspections in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions. In all these areas, power outages were uneven, and some non-critical consumers did not fall under the outage schedules at all.

The most violations are in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, power outages are longer, which does not meet the standards. In the region, some consumers are without electricity for more than 7 hours. In the cities of Dnipro, Kamyianske, and Kryvyi Rih, the approved hourly shutdown schedules are not followed, and some consumers were not included in them.

A large number of consumers in the region were classified as critical infrastructure objects — they receive light almost constantly, loading the power system, while others suffer from excessive outages.

In the Zhytomyr region, employees of JSC "Zhytomyroblenergo" did not allow inspectors to enter some dispatch centers. In the region, there are numerous cases of ignoring the commands of the NEC "Ukrenergo" to turn off the lights according to schedules. Dispatchers at substations systematically do not follow the queues, did not disconnect some residents before the inspection of the State Energy Inspectorate, often enter inaccurate data in the logs, and the "Zhytomyroblenergo" website constantly has false schedules of disconnections. The State Energy Inspectorate notes that the region avoids blackouts and does not follow the rules.

“Oblenergo” is required to eliminate the violation within a week. Otherwise, fines await them.

From July 22, the State Inspection of Energy Supervision will start inspections in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Transcarpathian, Zaporizhzhia regions.