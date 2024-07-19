News

Russian troops massively shelled the Kherson region. There are dead and wounded

Kostia Andreikovets
Russian troops massively shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region from MLRS.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported two dead and five injured.

A 72-year-old woman died in her own home, and the body of another woman was recovered from under the rubble. A 43-year-old man, a 69-year-old medical worker, local residents aged 52 and 39, as well as a 26-year-old paramedic, who was injured by a Russian drone while helping the victims, were injured.

More than 60 civilian buildings were destroyed and damaged by shelling.

The Kherson Regional Administration also reports on the shelling of the village of Antonivka (a 59-year-old man was injured there) and the city of Kherson, where a Russian drone attacked a medical team. It aimed at the official car. The 32-year-old paramedic and the 63-year-old driver have contusions, explosive and brain injuries. Their condition is assessed as moderate.