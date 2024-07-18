Great Britain imposed sanctions against 11 ships carrying Russian oil

On July 18, Great Britain expanded sanctions against Russia and imposed restrictions against 11 vessels carrying Russian oil.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

The following vessels are subject to restrictions:

Zaliv Amurskiy (IMO 9354313), flies the flag of Panama;

SCF Amur (IMO 9333436), Gabon;

SCF Pechora (IMO 9333424), Gabon;

Korolev Prospect (IMO 9826902), Gabon;

Primorsky Prospect (IMO 9511533), Gabon;

Rocky Runner (IMO 9288899), Cook Islands;

Dynamik Trader (IMO 9286657), Cook Islands;

Adygeya (IMO 9292204), Gabon;

Fighter Two (IMO 9296391), Cook Islands;

NS Lotus (IMO 9339337), Gabon;

NS Commander (IMO 9306794), Gabon.

All vessels were sanctioned for transporting oil or petroleum products from Russia to a third country.