The Verkhovna Rada approved the procedure for the burial ritual at the National War Memorial Cemetery

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading and as a whole draft law No. 11271, which approves the updated burial procedure at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC).

This was reported by the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on humanitarian and information policy Yevhenia Kravchuk.

The draft law defined who can be buried with honors at the NMMC and the order of actions of the post office during the burial of a fallen soldier in a special ceremony.

In particular, policemen killed in the war will be able to be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony for giving military honors was also clarified.

It is also possible to place a symbolic grave in the cemetery, in which there is no body or urn — a cenotaph, built to preserve the memory of the deceased. According to Kravchuk, the first fallen soldiers at NMMC will be able to be buried already this year.