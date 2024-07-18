Populations 20 km from the border with the Russian Federation, Belarus and the front line will not be disconnected from electricity

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of facilities that are guaranteed priority electricity supply.

Denys Shmyhal informed the prime ministers about this.

Now, in addition to gas, heat, electricity, water supply and drainage facilities, hospitals, electricity will not be cut off in populated areas, as well as facilities in a 20-kilometer zone from the border with Russia, Belarus and in a 20-kilometer front-line area zone.

The government also promised to improve the algorithm that will ensure an even sequence and duration of blackouts.