The court of Ukraine seized the property of Yanukovychʼs confidant worth more than a billion hryvnias

The court of Ukraine has seized the property of a former deputy, a confidant of fugitive ex-resident Viktor Yanukovych, who is suspected of financing the occupation groups of Russia ("DPR") in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The total amount of seized assets of the ex-deputy of the already banned “Party of Regions” exceeds one billion hryvnias. These are bank accounts, four apartments in Kyiv, a house and land near the capital, seven premium cars, including a Maybach.

The ex-MP and three more of his accomplices were informed of the suspicion of financing and material support of "DPR" terrorists (Part 3 of Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code), for which they face up to 3 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation believes that in 2015, in the occupied city of Horlivka, they set up the production of medical preparations for military hospitals and institutions of the "Ministry of Health of the DPR", and also paid taxes in the "republic". The ex-MP went abroad even before the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, and two of his henchmen are now in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region, where they run an illegal business.

The law enforcement officers did not name the deputy, but SBU published a photo of the seized property and a photo showing Yanukovych, his son and "regional" Mykola Yankovskyi. Presumably, he is the suspect.