15 Russians and 16 Belarusians will go to the Olympics in Paris. IOC published the list

On July 13, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) website published a list of 15 Russian and 16 Belarusian athletes who will compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in a neutral status.

The Meduza publication, with reference to Russian sports profile sites, writes that this is the final list of Russians who will go to the Olympics.

Here is the list of Russians: Tamara Dronova (cycling), Elena Ivanchenko (cycling), Gleb Syritsya (cycling), Angela Bladtseva (trampoline), Daniil Medvedev (tennis), Roman Safiullin (tennis), Ekaterina Alexandrova (tennis), Mira Andreeva (tennis ), Pavel Kotov (tennis), Diana Schneider (tennis), Elena Vesnina (tennis), Aleksei Korovashkov (kayaking and canoeing), Zakhar Petrov (kayaking and canoeing), Alesya Romasenko (kayaking and canoeing), Evgeniy Somov (swimming).

Here is the list of Belarusians: Abubakar Khaslakhanau (Greco-Roman wrestling), Anna Terek (cycling), Evgeniy Zolotyi and Tetiana Klimovich (academic rowing), Vladislav Kravets and Yulia Trushkina (kayak and canoe rowing), Ilya Shimanovych, Anastasia Shkurdai and Alina Zmushko (swimming), Violetta Bordylovska and Ivan Lytvynovych (trampoline jumping), Daria Chupris and Aleksandra Petrova (shot put), Georgiy Gurtsiev (taekwondo), Suzanna Volodko and Evgeniy Tikhontsov (weightlifting).

Babel previously released an investigation that among the 33 "neutral" Russians previously admitted to the Olympics, at least nine go to Crimea, glorify the occupiers and honor Russian generals. Subsequently, some Russians, mostly wrestlers, refused to participate in the competition, and the IOC published a list of admitted athletes on June 15. After the first wave of checks, 17 athletes from Russia and Belarus were denied permits.

Currently, the list of admitted Russians includes three athletes who were involved in the Babel investigation: Tamara Dronova (worked in the “Dynamo” security forces and traveled to occupied Crimea), Alyona Ivanchenko (visited Crimea and performed in occupied Sevastopol) and Angela Bladtseva (spoken against the background of the “Z” symbol, the inscription "We do not abandon our own!" and other propaganda posters).

According to the principles of the IOC regarding the participation of neutral athletes in the Olympic Games, such athletes should not support the war against Ukraine, as well as use national or military symbols, such as Georgian ribbons or the “Z” symbol. This also applies to social networks, interviews and reposts of athletes. That is, Dronova, Ivanchenko and Bladtseva do not meet the "neutral athlete" criterion.