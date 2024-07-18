Another temperature record was set in Kyiv

Another temperature record was recorded in the Ukrainian capital.

According to data from the weather station of the Borys Sreznevskyi Central Geophysical Observatory, on July 17 in Kyiv, the maximum air temperature was the highest during observations for that date and reached 35.6 °C. This exceeded the previous record of 2016 by 0.2 °C.

Since the beginning of July, 13 temperature records have already been set in the capital.