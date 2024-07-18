The court remanded the prosecutor who took a $170 000 bribe to close the criminal case

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure against the prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The other day, he was exposed for receiving $170 000 in bribes for closing criminal proceedings and removing the seizure from property seized in the context of this case.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Yes, the prosecutor will be kept in custody for 60 days with the possibility of paying a bail of four million hryvnias.

At the same time, if a deposit is made for him, he will be obliged to:

to appear at every request to the detective, the prosecutor and the court;

not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor and court;

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court about a change of residence;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in this criminal proceeding;

hand over your passport to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping for traveling abroad;

wear an electronic bracelet.

On July 16, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine were found to have received a bribe of $170 000 for closing a criminal case.

One of them was detained at the workplace after receiving a bribe. He was informed of the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — this is punishable by eight to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Now the issue of notification of suspicion to other participants in the crime is being resolved.