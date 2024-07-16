Prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office were exposed for receiving $170,000 in bribes

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine were exposed for accepting a bribe of $170,000 for closing criminal proceedings.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

One of the prosecutors was detained at his workplace after receiving a bribe. He was informed of the suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is punishable by eight to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Now the issue of notification of suspicion to other participants in the crime is being resolved.

According to Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, only since the beginning of 2024, six prosecutors in different regions of the country have been brought to criminal responsibility for corruption and other abuses.