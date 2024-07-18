Ohio Republican Senator James David Vance has officially agreed to become Donald Trumpʼs running mate.

He stated this in a speech at the National Congress of the Republican Party.

Donald Trump received a standing ovation when Vance made his announcement. Trumpʼs circle believes that he hopes that Vance will lead the party after his term in office.

In the speech, James David Vance introduced himself as the son of a downtrodden industrial town in Ohio who will fight for the working class if Trump is elected president of the United States in November. Vance described his journey from a difficult childhood to the US Marine Corps, Yale Law School, venture capitalism and the US Senate.

Vance also appealed to the working and middle classes, particularly in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states whose votes are likely to be decisive in the election.

What is known about James David Vance

Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine. In April 2023, he, along with 18 other representatives of the Republican Party of the United States, signed a letter to the President of the United States Joe Biden, in which it is stated that "unlimited aid to Ukraine by the United States of America must be stopped." He also threatened to block such packages if they are not tied to the strategy of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible.

Wi

In December, he said that Ukraine would probably have to "cede some territory" to Russia in order to end hostilities.

In addition, when the Ukrainian publication Texty.org.ua wrote an article about Americans who oppose aid to Ukraine, D. Vance was one of those who demanded that the United States stop supporting the publication.