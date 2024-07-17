Entrepreneurs were allowed to open their own business without permits and licenses — it is enough to submit a declaration

At its meeting on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 7331 in its second reading and as a whole, which transfers permits and licenses to the declarative principle during martial law. It will make doing business easier.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

From now on, Ukrainians will be able to start their own business, which requires obtaining permits or licenses, simply by declaring the relevant activity. The exception is high-risk activities, the list of which will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The approved draft law will help businesses to adjust to working conditions during the war and will contribute to the development of the economy. After the end of martial law, entrepreneurs must submit all the documents required by law.

According to the draft law, for the period of martial law:

the declaration is equivalent in status to a permit and a license;

the declaration can be submitted anywhere in the country — regardless of where the enterprise is located/where the entrepreneur lives;

the declaration is valid during martial law and until the end of the calendar year in which martial law was abolished (but not less than three months from the date of its termination or abolition). After that, the entrepreneur must apply for appropriate permits or licenses;

there is no need to reissue previously obtained permits and change information in the declaration — even if the deadlines set by law for this have arrived;

planned inspections of permits and licenses are stopped.

This does not apply to those activities that may threaten national interests, negatively affect the functioning of critical infrastructure facilities, disrupt normal living conditions of the population, and negatively affect environmental safety.