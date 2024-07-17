The euro rate crossed the 45 hryvnia mark for the first time

The National Bank of Ukraine increased the exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia to a historical maximum — to more than 45 hryvnias. The dollar also reached its maximum.

This is evidenced by the data of the regulator.

The official rate as of July 18, 2024 was set at the following level:

41.4627 hryvnias per dollar.

45.3457 hryvnias per euro.

On the interbank foreign exchange market of Ukraine, by 4:45 p.m., quotations reached the following values: US dollar — 41.47/41.49 hryvnias, euro — 45.3681/45.3776 hryvnias. The reference rate of the NBU for the dollar on July 17 at 12:00 was 41.4295 hryvnias for one dollar.

According to the Ministry of Finance portal, on July 17, the average exchange rate of the euro in exchange offices as of 16:00 is 45.51 hryvnias for 1 euro (buying) and 45.80 hryvnias for 1 euro (selling).

The average exchange rate of the dollar in exchange offices is 41.7 hryvnias for 1 dollar (buying) and 41.84 hryvnias for 1 dollar (selling).

Average exchange rate in banks at the moment:

Euro: purchase — 44.9 hryvnias per euro; sale — 45.5 hryvnias per euro.

Dollar: purchase — 41.15 hryvnias per dollar; sale — 41.65 hryvnias per dollar.

On July 17, PrivatBank buys a dollar at 40.95 hryvnias and sells at 41.55 hryvnias: buys a euro at 44.75 and sells at 45.75.