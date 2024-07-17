NATO has appointed a senior representative in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the appointment of the Allianceʼs senior representative in Ukraine. This is Patrick Turner. Previously, at various times, he was Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Operations, Defense Policy and Planning, and held a number of senior government posts in the UK.

This was announced by NATO.

It is expected that Turner will start performing his duties already in September of this year in Kyiv.

“Patrick Turner brings years of leadership and experience to this position. As a dedicated public servant, he has a strong track record of delivering results. I am confident that he will fulfill this important role very well as NATO continues to increase its support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The fact that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine became known from the results of the 75th summit of the Alliance, which was held in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The senior representative of NATO in Ukraine will help in the work on reforms and changes necessary for joining the Alliance. He will report on Ukraineʼs progress to Brussels, as well as to the new command in Wiesbaden (NSATU), which is being created to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops.

What else is known about this yearʼs NATO summit

In addition to the members of the Alliance, foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries were invited to the event. Among the famous participants are the heads of foreign affairs of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine was also present at the summit.

Following the results of the summit, NATO members announced Ukraineʼs "concrete" progress in reforms. The bloc called Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance "irreversible" and assured support on the way to Euro-Atlantic integration. The decisions adopted at the summit are a "bridge" to Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc. There is no specific framework for membership in the final declaration.

NATO members also agreed on a €40 billion aid plan for Ukraine in 2025 — the bloc has committed to it. Half of this amount will be covered by the United States, and the other half by allies. The money will be used for military aid, related orders and goods, as well as for training.

In addition, following the results of the summit, several countries decided to transfer additional air defense to Ukraine: two Patriot batteries will be transferred to Germany and Romania, one to the Netherlands together with its partners, and one more to the United States. Italy will provide the SAMP-T system. The US and allies will deliver NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T and Gepard in the coming months.