Mobile operators must now provide 10 hours of communication without electricity

The National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks has ordered that mobile operators must provide 10 hours of network operation without electricity during the war.

By October 1, at least 60% of operatorsʼ base stations must receive autonomous backup power, by November 1 — 70%, by December 1 — 80%, and by February 1, 2025 — 100%.

At the same time, by the beginning of December 2024, at least 25% of base stations in each region must be connected to generators or equipped with a replaceable battery pack, so that this is enough for 72 hours of operation in the absence of electricity.

Also, by September 1, the entire infrastructure of electronic communication networks must be connected to an electric generator that will provide electricity for the first 72 hours. This also applies to the nodes of special services that communicate by phone numbers 101, 102, 103, 104 and 112.