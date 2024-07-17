General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,110 Russians and destroyed 11 of their tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (July 16), Russian troops had lost approximately 1,110 servicemen (killed and wounded), 11 tanks, nine armored vehicles and 43 artillery systems, 61 units of motor vehicles and nine units of special equipment, and also 31 drones of various types.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.