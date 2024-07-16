Ukraine will receive €200 million from the EBRD to strengthen energy security

Ukraine will receive €200 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support Naftogaz of Ukraine in creating strategic natural gas reserves and supporting energy security.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

Today, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko and EBRD Managing Director for Ukraine and Moldova Arvid Turkner signed the corresponding agreement on guarantees.

After signing the contract, the parties held a working meeting on the implementation of joint projects and further priorities of cooperation.

As of today, there are ten joint projects with the EBRD at the stage of implementation in the public sector with a total volume of €2.1 billion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EBRDʼs assistance in all directions has reached almost €4 billion. The bank has significantly increased its financing of Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale war, and intends to continue investing between €1.5 billion and €2 billion annually in Ukraine.