Lithuania will transfer energy equipment worth more than €50 million to Ukraine

Lithuanian companies will transfer over €50 million in energy aid to Ukraine. Among other things, more than 300 units of the most important equipment will be sent, in particular from the Vilnius CHP-3, which will help restore the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Energy, since March 2022, Ukraine has received 80 shipments of energy equipment from Lithuania, including powerful autotransformers, current and voltage transformers, power transformers, standby power plants and other devices.