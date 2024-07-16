Missile attack on Myrnohrad: rescuers have finished clearing rubble in a high-rise building — the number of dead has increased

Rescuers and law enforcement officers have finished removing the debris from the destroyed five-story building in Myrnohrad.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, three people died in the house — on the morning of July 16, rescuers found the bodies of two more dead people. The first victim was found on July 14, the day of the shelling. A total of seven people were rescued, seven more were injured.

The rescue operation lasted a day and a half. Emergency workers disassembled 130 tons of building structures. 81 specialists took part in the work, 20 pieces of equipment were involved.