Ukraine and NATO approved the Strategic Review of Defense Procurement

At the 75th NATO summit in Washington, the Strategic Review of Defense Procurement of Ukraine was approved.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The review contains 21 recommendations for improving the effectiveness of the provision of the Armed Forces in wartime and peacetime conditions.

Key recommendations include:

ensuring interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO purchases;

development of long-term procurement planning;

improvement of procedures of direct agreements and competitive procurement;

normalization of the level of procurement secrecy.

The review also points out the leading role of the parliament in matters of civilian democratic control and the lessons-learned mechanism.

At the same time, the recommendations have a bilateral nature of cooperation — partners from NATO countries will also study the unique Ukrainian experience of organizing procurement and logistics in wartime conditions.

Work on the review has been ongoing since March 2024 after a solemn conference in Luxembourg, where joint expert groups were formed from representatives of the government of Ukraine, the North Atlantic Alliance and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.