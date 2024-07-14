Due to the heat, fires broke out at several energy facilities

Fires broke out at two energy facilities in Ukraine due to abnormal heat.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy.

In particular, in one of the western regions, a high-voltage overhead line was shut down due to a fire caused by the heat. The fire was extinguished, after which the line was put into operation.

Another damage occurred at a high-voltage substation. This led to the de-energization of the overhead line connecting the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Due to the heat, a fire broke out on the territory of the substation, which was extinguished.

Forecasters predict that on July 15, the heat in Ukraine may reach +41 °С (in the south, as well as in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions). +29-34 °C is expected in the west.